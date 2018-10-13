CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Police in Clarksville need help locating a man charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Clarksville Police department said David J Fuson was charged in September following a three-month investigation.

According to the News and Tribune, police became aware of the allegations against Fuson when someone brought a phone reportedly used by Fuson to the police station. Police found multiple folders on the phone containing photos and videos of children and toddlers engaging in sexual acts with adults.

Fuson is not accused of assaulting the children depicted or producing the videos and photos.

Anyone with information should contact your local law enforcement agency or contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.

