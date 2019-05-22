LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need help from the public to locate an endangered, missing woman.

Janice Fletcher is 60-years-old, 5’2” and 150 lbs. She was last seen near Algonquin Parkway and 35th Street. She may be in the Shawnee Park neighborhood in Louisville.

If seen, please call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

