LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Louisville man.

Larry Badon, 61, is believed to be in danger. According to his family, he is in diminished capacity and in need of medication.

On April 15, Badon left his home on S 24th Street without his family’s knowledge.

He is 5’7’’ and 158 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Badon’s location, call police at 574-LMPD.