LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say reports of a shooting at the Kentucky State Fair are false.

The WHAS11 Newsroom received multiple reports of a shooting and chaos at the event.

Kentucky State Police those reports were unfounded, and fireworks are to blame.

