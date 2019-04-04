LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After authorities announced the person claiming to be the missing Timmothy Pitzen was a 23-year-old Ohio man, the FBI said they will continue to search for the Illinois boy who has been missing since 2011.

While local police said it was rare that children and adults reported missing for several years will be found safe years later, they encourage the community to be vigilant in the search.

LMPD said learning the faces of missing people, and having a watchful eye everywhere you go, could be the key to helping bring families peace. Officer Lamont Washington said there's no tip too small to call in, and police would rather have too much information on missing persons than cold leads.

Washington also said having what can sometimes be tough conversations with children or family members can help prevent people from going missing.

"Children are a lot older than we give them credit for. I would say, instead of doing the, 'If you run out of my eyesight, a stranger is going to snatch you up and take you,' have an honest conversation before you go out in a busy area," Washington said. "Say, 'Look, there's horrible people in this world and I don't want to lose you."

Washington said if anyone has even the smallest bit of information about a missing person, it is never too late to call. The anonymous tip-line is 574-LMPD.

