LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Donald Underwood was arrested Wednesday after allegedly strangling and raping a woman. Underwood then held the woman captive in his basement, according to the arrest citation.

The victim was a friend of Underwood and visiting him at his home. Underwood then threw the victim down on his bed before slapping her and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness.

The arrest citation says, Underwood told the victim, "This is because your mom and brother called my probation officer."

Underwood held the victim captive for nearly eight hours and the victim escaped after he fell asleep, police say.

Court records show, Underwood has been charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

An arraignment hearing was held Thursday morning.

