BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Department is pursuing charges against Beth Campbell, the grandmother of 2-year-old Charlee, on endangering the welfare of a minor for the neglect.
Charlee disappeared last week after authorities were told she wandered out of the house with the family dog.
When crews found her 36 hours later she was covered in dirt and had a water bottle, the dog was also found but was clean.
The investigation into Charlee’s disappearance continues.
