Police presence outnumbers protesters at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Police and National Guard members far outnumbered two small groups of gun-toting protesters outside the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday. No physical confrontations and no arrests occurred.

Two men who said they were members of the right-wing Boogaloo movement showed up with semiautomatic guns outside the Capitol in Frankfort. They left after several Black Lives Matter activists arrived, also with weapons. The BLM activists questioned those among the heavy police presence.

State capitals nationwide were placed on high alert after this month’s deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

