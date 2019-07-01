Police are investigating the death of a person who was found dead in a park in Louisville.

Police responded to Riverside Gardens Park at 3899 Lees Lane around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a body in the passenger seat of a car that had partially crashed through a fence at the park.

According to police, the person had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The driver of the car has not been found. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.