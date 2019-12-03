LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in southern Jefferson County.

The incident happened near Paramount Park Drive and Fern Valley Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say a woman was standing in the roadway on Fern Valley Road when she was struck by a vehicle headed eastbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Police say no charges are anticipated against the driver of the vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.