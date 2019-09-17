LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to University Hospital after crashing into a concrete beam during a vehicle pursuit September 16.

LMPD said the officer was following a stolen vehicle that struck an unmarked police unit when the cruiser struck a concrete support beam for a pedestrian overpass at the intersection of S. Preston Street and E. Hill Street.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries.

