Local News

Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old in Louisville

A Golden Alert has been issued for 19-year-old Tabitha Flannery. She was last seen in the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard April 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville woman. 

MetroSafe says 19-year-old Tabitha Flannery was last seen near the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard April 5. 

Flannery is described as a 5-foot-6 white woman weighing approximately 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black leggings. 

Police ask anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact 911 immediately. 

