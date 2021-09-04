Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.
MetroSafe says 19-year-old Tabitha Flannery was last seen near the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard April 5.
Flannery is described as a 5-foot-6 white woman weighing approximately 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black leggings.
Police ask anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.
