Golden Alert issued for missing 19-year-old in Louisville

A Golden Alert has been issued for 19-year-old Tabitha Flannery. She was last seen in the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard April 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.

MetroSafe says 19-year-old Tabitha Flannery was last seen near the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard April 5.

Flannery is described as a 5-foot-6 white woman weighing approximately 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black leggings.

Police ask anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.

LENSAlert: Tabitha Flannery, a white 19-year-old female, is missing - last seen near the 2800 block of West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Call 911 if seen. — Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) April 9, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.