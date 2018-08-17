LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- LMPD held a news conference on Friday morning about the death investigation of a 12-year-old girl who died at the beginning of the summer at Chickasaw Park.

Laraya Hill died May 21 after a night spent playing in the park with cousins.

On Aug. 17, LMPD is asking for more tips on what may have led up to her death. Police released new pictures of Laraya during the news conference.

The coroner said Hill's injuries are consistent with being hit by or falling off a car so LMPD's traffic unit is working the case.

As of Friday, homicide detectives will be joining the investigation hoping to find new evidence.

Police said they want to give her family answers, but no witnesses have come forward, and there's no physical evidence.

