LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are calling a one-year-old’s death in Valley Station a tragic accident.

Officers responded to a home in the 6100 block of Ashby Lane around 5:15 p.m. after a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

According to LMPD’s preliminary investigation, the mother had left the one-year-old daughter and a three-year-old sibling in the house before she went outside to move a vehicle.

Police said when the mother began backing out of the driveway, she heard a scream and immediately exited the vehicle to find the child had left the house and wandered into the driveway.

Police say the three-year-old stayed inside the home.

Several streets were blocked so that emergency officials could rush the child to the hospital. She later died.

LMPD says no charges will be filed.

