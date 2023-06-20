After vandalism, officials announce whether the Jefferson County Police Memorial will be moved

A monument honoring fallen police officers was vandalized in downtown Louisville on May 3. Here's what officials are doing about it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organization officials have decided the Jefferson County Police Memorial, which was vandalized last month, will stay in its current location in downtown Louisville for now.

The Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial is "dedicated to the memory of those law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty."

On May 3, the monument honoring fallen police officers in Jefferson Square Park was damaged.

Officers said they responded and found what appeared to be two flags that were draped around the memorial and set on fire.

Since then, an overwhelming amount of support has come out for the protection and possible movement of the memorial, according to a Jefferson County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Presidents Council news release.

With the memorial being owned by the eight FOP lodges in Jefferson County, the decision lies with the members and leadership of the organization.

The FOP Presidents Council, made up of the eight lodge presidents, met on June 12 to discuss the future of the memorial.

The presidents decided to leave the memorial in its current location until the survivors of the officers on the memorial can be consulted with.

"We invited the community to visit out memorial to pay your respects to these heroes," the FOP news release said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.