LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Metro Police say a victim who was reportedly shot on Saturday was the victim of an apparent stabbing.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Westport Road near Westport Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Saturday where they found the male victim.

Police originally said the victim was shot but clarified in a Sunday release that after further investigation that victim was stabbed. The victim has not been identified.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

© 2018 WHAS-TV