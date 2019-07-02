SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man was taken to the hospital after Shively Police said an officer shot the man after he pointed a gun at the officer during a chase.



Shively Police said officers were sent to the area near Grandview Drive and San Jose Avenue a little after 10 a.m. after getting reports of a suspicious person who had been spotted between people's homes.



One neighbor said his dog had alerted him to the man by barking.



"I figured it was the mailman like he normally does, but then I looked out and saw a white guy, mid-20's, no shirt on, one shoe off, shorts, running around looking up to no good,” Robb Combs said.



"He started to run through people's backyards," neighbor Larry Florence said. "He'd come through my neighbor's backyard."



When officers found the man, who police have still not identified, they began to chase the man who tried to run away.



"At some point during the pursuit, the suspect turned, pointed a weapon at one of our officers and our officers fired, striking the suspect several times," Shively Police Chief Kevin Higdon said.

"It looked like he had a shoe in his hand, but the neighbor behind me said when he looked at it, it was a gun," Florence said. "So, at the side, before the cop shot him, he was loading his weapon."



"It's scary like normally my dog would have been back there playing, so if a guy's back there with a gun and a dog like Odin runs up to him, it could have been bad," Combs said.



None of the officers were injured, according to police, but the officer who shot the suspect was sent to the hospital to be checked out.



Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and is stable.



Shively Police is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon where they will update the investigation, identify the officer and the suspect, and show the body camera footage from the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.