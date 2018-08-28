LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle killed one person.

According to an official release, police responded to a call of a vehicle collision around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The early investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on E. Indian Trail when a car turned left, failing to yield the right of way, and hit the motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The accident is still under investigation.

