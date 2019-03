LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A father is forced to call authorities after his son set his bedroom floor on fire, police say.

Twenty-two-year-old Jonathon Thornberry was arrested after his father called officers saying he was destroying their house.

Police say they found various doors and walls destroyed in the home, along with marijuana and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Thornberry is charged with trafficking marijuana and arson investigators are looking into the incident.