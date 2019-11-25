LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In July, four unknown female persons-of-interest entered the St. Matthews yoga studio, Hot Yoga. According to police, while two of the females distracted the front desk clerk the other two females entered the locker room area.

Once inside the locker room area, the subjects stole several credit cards.

After stealing the credit cards, all four subjects left the studio without participating in any class.

The subjects then went to local retailers to make purchases totaling nearly $1000 with the stolen credit cards.

Over the following several weeks, the same subjects are suspected in committing similar offenses at several local yoga studios.

Police say that video from local businesses and yoga studios shows these women making similiar thefts and purchases. The amounts of the thefts total in the thousands of dollars.

St. Matthews Police, along with other local law enforcement are attempting to identify the subjects responsible.

Please contact St. Matthews police if you have any information about these four women. 502-893-9000

