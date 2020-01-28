LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Spencer County, Kentucky Sheriff is working to identify two teens who were photographed standing on top of a Louisville Metro Police cruiser.

The picture was posted to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

According to the post, the picture was taken at the Redemption Hill Church at the Spencer-Jefferson county line.

If you know who these two people are, you're asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 502-477-3200.

