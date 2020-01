LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Spencer County, Kentucky Sheriff is working to identify two teens who were photographed standing on top of a Louisville Metro Police cruiser.

Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Gord... on Miles. Mr. Miles formerly served as Park Ranger for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Spencer County Sheriff's Deputy, and Taylorsville Police Officer for a number of years.

The picture was posted to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

According to the post, the picture was taken at the Redemption Hill Church at the Spencer-Jefferson county line.

If you know who these two people are, you're asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 502-477-3200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.