Police issue Operation Return Home for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has issued an Operation Return Home for a Louisville man who's been missing since Nov 17.

Christopher Summers, 28, was last seen at 8408 Rodney Circle.

Police say they are concerned that he does not have access to his medication and want to locate him as soon as possible.

He's described as a 5-foot-9-inch Black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Summers, call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

