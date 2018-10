MetroSafe has confirmed a water main break in the Russell neighborhood.

The break is at the intersection of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. and Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

Police are on the scene and have already shut off the water.

According to police, the area will be reduced to one lane and the sidewalk will be closed off during the investigation and clean. Commuters can expect a little more congestion in the area.

