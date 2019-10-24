LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a reported shooting at the 4200 block of Broadmoor Blvd.

This is at the intersection of Broadmoor Blvd and E. Indian Trail.

According to Metrosafe, a police spokesperson is heading to the scene.

No other details are known at this time.

New updates will be given as they develop.

