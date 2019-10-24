LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a reported shooting at the 4200 block of Broadmoor Blvd.
This is at the intersection of Broadmoor Blvd and E. Indian Trail.
According to Metrosafe, a police spokesperson is heading to the scene.
No other details are known at this time.
New updates will be given as they develop.
