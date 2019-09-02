LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal single car collision on Camp Ground Road left one dead and two hospitalized early this morning.

Police said for unknown reasons a car left the roadway at around 2:30 a.m, crashing and killing one passenger at the scene. The driver of the car and another passenger were transported to University Hospital, and their current conditions are unknown.

LMPD said it is unknown whether speeding or other factors were involved in the crash. WHAS11 will update with more detail when their investigation is complete.