LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a woman was caught on tape handing the cashier at Liege and Dairy Ice Cream and Waffles what the owner said was a fake $100 bill last Monday.

“She kind of forcefully hands the $100 to her, and you know, scratching the back of her head,” owner Andrew Llewellyn said while examining her body language in the surveillance footage.

“Her body language is sporadic, she’s very focused on the scooper and it’s not a natural interaction,” he explained.

Llewellyn told WHAS11 News that the ice cream shop doesn't usually take hundreds, but in this case, they made an exception after the woman's credit card was denied.

The manager questioned the bill and tried the pen test. The bill passed the test, and she gave the customer the correct change.

Llewellyn said the customer then tried to leave in a hurry, and when he took a closer look at the bill, he knew something wasn’t right.

“I kind of felt the $100 bill and it didn't feel quite right, but I kind of trusted the pen too much, obviously.”

Secret Service agent Rich Ferretti said it was likely a bleached bill, which is a common counterfeit technique that will pass the pen test.

“A counterfeiter will take a genuine $1 or $5, they'll bleach off the ink and they'll print counterfeit over it,” he explained. “The pen reacts to the starch that's in normal paper. Genuine bill paper doesn't contain starch.”

It feels like a real bill and that’s why Ferretti suggests other ways to spot a fake. The easiest thing to do: hold a bill up to the light and look for the watermark, or instead of a pen, invest in a UV light.

“The embedded security thread on the left-hand side of the bill glows green,” Ferretti explained when it comes to a $20 bill. Other bills have different color security threads.

Llewellyn said that after reviewing the security tape, he wishes he would've trusted his gut. Now his business takes the loss.

Police are currently investigating.

Agent Ferretti said they don't normally prosecute those who pass the fake bills and instead focus more on those who are making them.

He said at least six people have been prosecuted this year for counterfeit bills in the Western Region of Kentucky, from Frankfort and over.

