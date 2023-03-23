x
Police investigating person's death in Shively neighborhood

There were no obvious signs of foul play according to police.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to Colony Court near Dixie Highway just after 5:45 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found a person was dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shively's anonymous tip line at 930-2SPD (773).

