LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an early morning shooting in Louisville.

According to police, officers received a call around 2:30 a.m. of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.