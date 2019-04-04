BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bardstown Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found on April 3 behind an assisted living facility called Windsor Gardens of Bardstown.

The police said it was reported to them there was a homeless man camping in a woody area behind Windsor Gardens on Tuesday afternoon. When police responded and canvassed the area that is when they found the skeletal remains.

The coroner responded and collected the remains. The medical examiner is expected to conduct a review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department or the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4328 (HEAT).

