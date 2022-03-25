HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a tow truck driver is in critical condition after being shot while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County.
Police said the shooting happened Friday morning near the Plainfield rest park on I-70.
Police said the stranded driver fired multiple shots at the tow truck driver and then took off in the tow truck.
Police located the suspect and stolen truck a short time later. The suspect's 4-year-old was also in the truck.
Police believe the child was moved from the disabled car into the tow truck before the suspect drove away.
Detectives are working with the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges against the suspect.