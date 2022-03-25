Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near the Plainfield rest area.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a tow truck driver is in critical condition after being shot while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County.

Police said the shooting happened Friday morning near the Plainfield rest park on I-70.

Troopers, along with Deputies from Hendricks County have responded to the area of the eastbound rest park (64mm on I-70) to investigate a person shot. One adult has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital.



A suspect is in custody



More details will be released later — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 25, 2022

Police said the stranded driver fired multiple shots at the tow truck driver and then took off in the tow truck.

Police located the suspect and stolen truck a short time later. The suspect's 4-year-old was also in the truck.

Police believe the child was moved from the disabled car into the tow truck before the suspect drove away.