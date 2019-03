LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through Shively dispatch, that there has been a shooting in the 2200 block of Crums Lane.

We have been told that the shooting victim is a 7-year-old female.

Lt. Colonel Josh Meyers said it was an accidental shooting and was self-inflicted.

The Shively Police Department is investigating.

Map: Click here to view the location in Google Maps

Map of 2200 block of Crums Lane in Shivley, KY

