LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the 200 block of E. Gray St. near Norton Community Medical Associates Fincastle.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, sometime before noon, an officer from another Louisville area police department was working off duty and attempted to stop a disorderly man on the premises. The suspect was believed to have a weapon.The off duty officer chased the man on foot but lost him.

An officer from the UofL police department found the suspect walking in the 200 block of E. Gray St. He stopped the man and a struggle ensued.

An LMPD officer arrived on the scene and said the suspect reached for a weapon. He then shot the suspect in order to protect himself and the UofL officer, the spokesperson said.

The suspect was treated at the hospital but died from his injuries.

LMPD said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and more information, including body camera video, will be given tomorrow.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

