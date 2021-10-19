LMPD investigating deadly shooting in PRP

According to an LMPD spokesperson, all parties involved have been accounted for.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Krause Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist and EMS run which was updated to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, all parties involved have been accounted for, and the case is being sent to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office for review and recommendations on charges, if necessary.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This story may be updated.

