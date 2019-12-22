LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash in Okolona.
It happened just after noon on Sunday on Outer Loop near Steak-and-Shake.
According to MetroSafe, two cars collided, resulting in a silver sedan rolling over into the restaurant’s parking lot.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear what led to the crash.
