LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash in Okolona.

It happened just after noon on Sunday on Outer Loop near Steak-and-Shake.

According to MetroSafe, two cars collided, resulting in a silver sedan rolling over into the restaurant’s parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

