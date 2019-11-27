LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to a report of that shooting inside a home in the 3800 block of River Park Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Inside, officers located a male believed to be in his 30’s deceased.

Police are working to determine how the shooting occurred.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.