LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in Louisville.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to a car crash at 9th and Broadway in Downtown Louisville. At the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was being privately transported to the hospital.

From the crash scene, the victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information in this case should call police at 574-LMPD.

