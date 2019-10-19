CLARKSVILLE, Ind — Safe Harbor Daycare in Clarksville is under investigation after police say they received a report from a woman who claims two children walked away from the facility.

Police say the woman came to them Friday morning after she found the children walking down the sidewalk.

WHAS11 reporters was there when Jade Reece, the mother of one of the children, showed up to the daycare.

"She's okay so that's the main thing," Reece said. "[The children] just got out of the back door and got out through the fence."

Reece said her two-year-old, Aariyah, and another child slipped away because the door was cracked open.

The woman who claims she found the kids posted about her discovery on Facebook Friday saying: "I took them to the closest, public, warm, safe place. I thought they belonged to a residence."

"I think I'm more grateful than anything instead of being upset," Reece said. The mother received a call from a tearful daycare employee explaining to her what happened Friday.

"I was confused more than anything I didn't really understand at first when she was trying to tell me," Reece said. "I had to ask a few times."

WHAS11 reached out to the daycare. When reporters showed at the door the workers were visible through the window, but refused to answer.

"It's scary, but I do understand that mistakes happen and children are children," Reece said. "I believe the [daycare] director went and put things on all of the exits because they're taking safety precautions."

Reece said she is grateful it was a good Samaritan who spotted her daughter first.

"Thank you so much to the person who found her because I'd be lost without her," Reece said. "Thank you very much for bringing her back because I would've been a mess."

Reece said she never had any problems with the daycare before. When asked if she still plans to keep her daughter there, she said 'no comment.'

