Police investigate after a car ran over a bicyclist

The accident occurred on Outer Loop near Fairdale on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car ran over a bicyclist at 5:29 a.m. Sept. 28 near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating the crash, which occurred at 2426 Outer Loop.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no indication that the driver fled from the scene, according to police.

If you have information that can help police in these investigations, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

