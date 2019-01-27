LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say a Grayson County man who was reportedly seen in Louisville was found dead.

Officials with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department say 57-year-old Michael Williams’ body was found a few hundred feet from Foxwood Circle in the Anneta community.

Williams was originally reported to have been seen near Preston Highway in Jefferson County.

Search crews and helicopter rescue efforts were deployed for Williams who was missing since Jan. 20.

Williams’ body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiners office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.