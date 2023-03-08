Louisville Metro Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Clifton

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area of the 2000 block of Frankfort Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large number of Louisville Metro Police officers are in the area of Frankfort Avenue, right by where the railroad tracks cross the street.

In a message to the media, police called this an officer-involved shooting.

An eyewitness told WHAS11 News that several shots were fired, but that they were given the all-clear.

David Allen, the general manager of Varanese Restaurant, said that shortly after 10:30 p.m. they went outside and heard a quick three to four shots fired. More police arrived, and a few minutes later, up to 10 shots were fired.

Allen told WHAS11 he could not tell who was firing the shots, but that police were all over the area.

No one was hurt at the restaurant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BREAKING: There’s a large police presence in Clifton, off New Main St.



From what I could see, there’s more than a dozen LMPD cruisers—crime scene tape is going up as we speak.



More at 11p @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/T5QaBgXXxw — Connor Steffen | WHAS11 (@ConnorSteffenTV) August 4, 2023

