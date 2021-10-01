Louisville, Indiana first responders to participate in counter-terrorism training exercises Friday

Training will take place in several areas include the Jeffersonville riverfront, Cardinal Stadium and the Clark County Fairgrounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of emergency officials in Louisville and southern Indiana will take part in large-scale counter-terrorism training exercises Friday.

The training, called Operation Thunderstruck, is set to begin at 9 a.m. and more than 350 first responders and officials are expected to participate.

Exercises will be held at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Jeffersonville Riverstage, Jeffersonville Police Department and the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Lewis and Clark Parkway.

The training is intended to train first repsonders and other officials how to respond if a terrorist attack were to happen in the area. The training will also help identify any gaps where changes need to be made.

A reminder starting at 9am today at Cardinal Stadium in #Louisville that @LouMetroES & other agencies will be taking part in a “training exercise”. Do not be alarmed if you see activity in that area. This is joint exercise to help keep our community safe. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) October 1, 2021

“The safety and security of our residents and employees is the number one priority for Louisville Metro Government, and it’s critical we provide our first responders and officials with the training and tools necessary to ensure they’re prepared and well-trained,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

A large number of emergency responders will likely be present in these locations throughout the morning as the exercises are completed. There is no immediate threat.

These exercises will not be open to the public.

