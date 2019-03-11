LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say they’ve recovered some stolen firearms after a recent gun bust in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police say their Narcotics Unit received an anonymous tip that vandals were using drugs at an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway.

They say when they went to check out the location, they found 15 guns with four of them confirmed stolen and others defaced.

Louisville Metro Police Department Here's some better pictures of this gun bust the other day. Sometime... s we just get lucky and we're not mad about it. Our Narcotics unit received an anonymous tip through our tip line. The tip said vandals use drugs in an abandon house at 1237 Dixie highway.

Police didn’t have any suspects but say the weapons are off the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

