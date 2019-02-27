LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A domestic violence call was discovered to be a false alarm Wednesday morning, Feb. 27.

Police responded to a house in the 8900 block of Waltlee Road, in Fern Creek, after MetroSafe dispatchers received a call alleging domestic violence just before 9 a.m.

The LMPD SWAT team responded to the incident, as well as Jeffersontown police.

When officers arrived, they were given consent by the homeowner to search the residence and clear the scene.

WHAS11's Brooke Hasch talked to the homeowner. He said, "How would you feel walking out of the shower, with guns drawn, pointed at you? I almost peed myself!"

According to Officer Matt Sanders from LMPD, they believe that this was a "swatting" incident, where someone calls the police and falsely claims that a serious crime such as a bomb threat or hostage situation is happening at another person's residence.

No arrests have been made and detectives are continuing to investigate.

