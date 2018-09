LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — LMPD is investigating the death of a man in Louisville.

Officers responded to a call of a person down in the 500 block of E. Broadway on Wednesday morning around 5:30am. According to police, they found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

They are labeling the incident a death investigation at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.

© 2018 WHAS-TV