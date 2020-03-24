MT WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Mt. Washington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found off Stringer Lane.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, around 6:40 p.m. on March 23, a body was found in a field.

Police do not suspect foul play and do not believe the public is in danger.

