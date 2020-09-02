BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities in Bullitt County are investigating a death near Delk Road in Lebanon Junction.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office told WHAS11 News the death happened on Saturday but did not disclose details on the cause or who was involved.

They say they were called to the area on reports of a person suffering from fatal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.