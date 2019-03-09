LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found under a vehicle at a home on Cane Run Rd.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man had been working on the vehicle when it fell on him.

No foul play is suspected, but the homicide unit will investigate.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.