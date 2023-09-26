Police chase that started in Indiana ended in fiery crash on Gene Snyder

Images on TRIMARC show the vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. near Interstate 71.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fiery crash that happened on the Gene Snyder Monday night started as a police chase out of southern Indiana.

Images on TRIMARC show the vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. near Interstate 71.

Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker told WHAS11 News the chase started when officers tried to stop a suspect wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

Jeffersonville officers and Clark County deputies chased the suspect, who drove into Jefferson County before crashing at the I-71 exit Parker said.

He said the suspect tried to run from the scene but a police K-9 caught him.

He was treated at the hospital for dog bites and has been booked in the Clark County jail Parker said.

