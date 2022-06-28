Tennessee manhunt ends in Louisville with accused suspect dead following shootout with Kentucky State Police

The incident unfolded on Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of shooting a Tennessee officer is dead after a police chase comes to a violent end in southwest Jefferson County.

The incident unfolded on Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane.

A source tells WHAS11 News the pursuit involved a suspect who allegedly shot a police officer in Hendersonville, Tennessee Monday night.

Metro Nashville Police posted on Twitter that Samuel Quinton Edwards exchanged gunfire with Kentucky State Police here in Louisville and is now dead.

According to ABC affiliate WKRN, the Tennessee officer has been released from the hospital.

WHAS11 News has reached out to Kentucky State Police regarding the incident and have not heard back.

It unclear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

Heavy law enforcement presence here on Dixie Highway. A source tells @WHAS11 the pursuit involved a suspect wanted for shooting a police officer in TN last night. pic.twitter.com/rZhOwNNwf7 — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) June 29, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.