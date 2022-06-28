Tennessee manhunt ends in Louisville with accused suspect dead following shootout with Kentucky State Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of shooting a Tennessee officer is dead after a police chase comes to a violent end in southwest Jefferson County.
The incident unfolded on Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane.
A source tells WHAS11 News the pursuit involved a suspect who allegedly shot a police officer in Hendersonville, Tennessee Monday night.
Metro Nashville Police posted on Twitter that Samuel Quinton Edwards exchanged gunfire with Kentucky State Police here in Louisville and is now dead.
According to ABC affiliate WKRN, the Tennessee officer has been released from the hospital.
WHAS11 News has reached out to Kentucky State Police regarding the incident and have not heard back.
It unclear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.
