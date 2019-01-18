LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian and multiple vehicles on Dixie Highway at Flintlock Road on Jan. 18.

LMPD’s initial investigation reveals a driver, moving south on Dixie--for some unknown reason--sideswiped another vehicle and struck a female pedestrian that was standing in the median. The first vehicle then crossed over into the northbound lanes of traffic striking more vehicles, including two parked vehicles at an automobile dealership.

In all, LMPD said, six vehicles were involved in this incident. Seven people, including the female pedestrian, were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Third Division of LMPD is continuing to investigate.